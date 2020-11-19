Colliers' Greg Goldfinch named top commercial and industrial salesperson

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 13:26

Colliers International’s industrial property expertise has been recognised with two major REINZ Awards, including the top gong for Industrial National Director Greg Goldfinch.

Goldfinch was recognised with the Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year Award at the 2020 REINZ Awards for Excellence, which were held in Auckland on Tuesday.

Colliers International’s Highbrook Industrial and Investment Sales teams were also recognised with the Commercial and Industrial Office Award for offices with 25 or fewer licensed salespeople.

It is the second time Goldfinch has taken out the top award, having been runner up twice previously, and the sixth time in the last seven years that the Highbrook office has won its category.

Charles Cooper, Auckland Managing Director at Colliers, says the awards testify to the professionalism and drive that Goldfinch and his team deliver.

"As the industrial market continues to go from strength to strength, it’s more important than ever for our clients to receive the very best advice and solutions. Greg and his team consistently perform, which has been clearly recognised by these two prestigious awards."

Goldfinch was previously named Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year at the 2013 REINZ Awards.

He has also been Colliers’ top annual salesperson five times, including three times in a row in 2017 to 2019.

"I am grateful for the recognition from REINZ, hugely appreciative of the opportunity to lead such a collaborative team and humbled by our clients’ ongoing confidence in us to assist them with their property decisions," Goldfinch says.

Industrial Director Andrew Hooper, who worked on numerous large-scale campaigns with Goldfinch, was named a finalist at this year’s awards.

Goldfinch paid tribute to Hooper and the wider team, and to Matt Barnes who leads the Investment Sales team, as well as the clients who contributed to the Highbrook office’s success.

"We are always appreciative of the faith that our clients have in us as trusted advisors and delighted that our team’s dedication and collaborative attitude have been recognised again by REINZ."

The Highbrook team took out the REINZ Award in its category for the second year running. Last year’s win was a double-whammy, with the team also winning Agency Team of the Year at the RICS New Zealand Awards 2019.

The Highbrook office transacted many of Colliers’ top deals in 2019, including the sale of Visy’s substantial new Hamilton facility, in collaboration with experts in Hamilton and Melbourne. The 36,000sq m property at 122 Ingram Road, Hamilton, sold for more than $70m.

Established in 2008, the Highbrook office is consistently among the top revenue earners across the Colliers network in New Zealand. The team’s focus on professional expertise and client satisfaction means it earns repeat business which is vital for success.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is a membership organisation representing more than 14,000 real estate professionals nationwide. Its annual awards recognise excellence across all facets of property.