Changes to board and constitution for CINZ following AGM

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 14:36

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) held its Annual General Meeting yesterday, the first time it has been held online.

CINZ Chair Tony Gardner says members took the opportunity to change the constitution and structure of the Board to reflect the future needs of the industry.

"These changes reflect CINZ’s need to meet future issues at a governance level in an agile way, while still ensuring that our members maintain the power base," he says.

At the AGM, CINZ also announced a name change to Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), which will take effect on 1 December 2020.

The new board structure sees two seats elected from the Platinum member category, and one seat from each of the Gold and Silver member categories.

In a new rule, two seats will be appointed by the Chairman and elected Board Members following the Annual General Meeting, who may or may not be a Member of the Association.

There will also be one non-voting seat for an Air New Zealand representative, and one non-voting seat for someone nominated by Tourism New Zealand.

"This gives us the opportunity to bring in additional skillsets, influence and diversity to respond to the most pressing issues facing our industry, and have the flexibility to look within and outside of the membership," Gardner says.

The 2020 - 2021 Board’s Platinum category members are Georgina Grey from Accor New Zealand, and Prue Daly from NZICC / SkyCity Entertainment Group.

The Gold representative is Tracey Thomas from Conference Innovators, and the Silver representative is Jake Downing from Weta Workshop.

The board also includes co-opted members Lisa Gardiner, Tourism New Zealand and Blair Catton, Air New Zealand, plus Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins.

Lisa Hopkins paid tribute to former board members Alison Smith from Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Simon Thompson from Te Pae Christchurch in the Platinum category; Megan McSweeney from Auckland War Memorial Museum and Amanda Graham formerly of Hamilton and Waikato Tourism in the Gold Category; and Sean Marsh from Te Puia in the Silver Category.

"During a year like no other, they have been a constant source of support to the industry and the CINZ team and I know are only a phone call away. I can’t thank them enough for their commitment and loyalty to CINZ," Hopkins says.