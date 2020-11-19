Peter Ellis, Warren Parker elected to Farmlands Board

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 15:35

Former Farmlands Trading Society Chief Executive Peter Ellis has been elected to the merged rural services and supplies co-operative’s Board of Directors, following the North Island Director Elections.

He is joined by on the Board by Warren Parker, who was standing for re-election after retiring by rotation. Dr Parker received the second highest number of votes and has been re-elected for a 2-year term, while Mr Ellis, with the highest number of votes, will join the Board for a 3- year term.

The result of the Shareholder Director Election was announced at today’s Annual General Meeting, held in Christchurch. For the first time, the Farmlands AGM was livestreamed for shareholders unable to attend in person.

This year’s Director Election was only open to North Island shareholders as the only candidate in the South Island, Farmlands Chairman Rob Hewett, was re-elected unopposed. The second vacancy in the North Island resulted from the retirement of the Board’s longest serving Director, Nikki Davies-Colley, who did not seek re-election.

Farmlands has six Shareholder Directors - three from each Island, in addition to three Independent Directors. The different tenures resulting from this year’s Director Election is the final step in implementing changes to the Farmlands Board structure, which has reduced from ten Directors to nine. From next year, one elected Director in each Island will retire by rotation annually.

Mr Ellis was Chief Executive of Farmlands Trading Society Limited for 6 years, until its merger with CRT Co-operative in 2013. Since then, he has held governance roles with Co-operative Bank, Euro Corp, Freshmax and Veterinary Enterprise Group.

Dr Parker was first elected to the Farmlands Board in 2017. His previous roles include Chief Executive of Crown Research Institutes Scion and Landcare Research, as well as Professor of Agribusiness and Resource Management at Massey University. He is currently Chairman of PÄmu (Landcorp).