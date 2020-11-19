Huge lifestyle subdivision site for sale in a key Auckland growth hub

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 16:33

An enormous 300ha landholding in Wainui, near the major Auckland growth node of Silverdale, is for sale with consented subdivision plans that will allow a new owner to add significant value.

Palliser Drive encompasses 24 titles of rural land only 12 minutes from Silverdale, 20 minutes from Albany and 35 minutes from Auckland’s CBD.

Subdivision consent has been granted to create 44 lots, mostly sized between 1-3ha, with clear provisions to increase this number further.

Shoneet Chand, North Shore Director at Colliers International, says development opportunities of this scale are rarely available anywhere in Auckland.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial landholding in a high-growth area that has already seen considerable development of quality lifestyle estates.

"A developer or land-banker has the chance to secure the site now and either develop it immediately or over time to satisfy increasing demand.

"The property encompasses a substantial portion of Wainui, being bordered by Weranui and Haruru Roads as well as Palliser Downs Drive.

"Traditionally a rural location, Wainui has experienced rapid change in recent years due to its proximity to the emerging communities Millwater and Milldale, where some 8,000 new dwellings will be delivered.

"These new developments will join the plethora of retailers and industries of Silverdale, as well as local schools, parks and playgrounds.

"This influx of investment will undoubtedly drive demand for nearby lifestyle properties - which Palliser Downs is perfectly positioned to offer.

"Palliser Downs provides a unique opportunity to create a new community in a key growth hub, making it one of the most exciting offerings on the market right now."

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the landholding for sale by expressions of interest, to be lodged by 4pm on 26 November.

Josh Coburn, Site Sales Director at Colliers, says the titles provide a perfect mix of privacy and proximity.

"These elevated, spacious and quiet titles offer a stunning alternative to suburban living, without isolation.

"The landholding is positioned 7km west of the Wainui Road interchange with State Highway 1, providing excellent access to everything Auckland has to offer.

"The high-growth metropolitan hub of Albany is only 20 minutes away, while beautiful Årewa Beach is even closer.

"Substantial investment into public transport has enhanced accessibility further, with a major park and ride bus station 12 minutes to the south at Silverdale.

"This ease of access, combined with the idyllic location, makes Palliser Drive a premium lifestyle development offering."

Matt Prentice, North Shore Director at Colliers, says a new owner could explore a range of options.

"These include subdividing and developing the land right away; seeking consent to further subdivide; land banking now to develop later; or applying for a plan change to potentially redevelop the land more intensively.

"The vendor is offering flexible terms, which further enhances the options available to a new owner.

"With so much potential, this is an unbeatable opportunity to acquire what is surely the premier lifestyle development site of 2020."