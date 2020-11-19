Napier and Taupo industrial sales highlight huge investor demand

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 16:47

Two prime industrial properties in Napier and TaupÅ have been snapped up for almost $10 million, highlighting the enormous demand for commercial property in the central North Island.

The properties at 96 Austin Street, Napier, and 2 Titan Way, TaupÅ, were purchased by an out of town investor who has been expanding the regional reach of their investments.

Both sales were transacted in recent weeks by Colliers International’s brokerage teams in Hawke’s Bay and TaupÅ.

Hawke’s Bay Broker Calum Ironside, who was involved in both deals, says there continues to be plenty of investor demand from outside the region.

"We received strong enquiry on both properties from Auckland and other centres, as investors look to the regions for competitive yields and long-term returns.

"Both properties had strong appeal but presented very different propositions. The TaupÅ property is a prime passive investment with good cashflow, while the Napier property is an excellent long-term hold or redevelopment opportunity."

The TaupÅ property sold for $3.75m at a yield of 6.53 per cent. The deal was brokered by Ironside with Hugh Milloy and Jack Hughes of Colliers International TaupÅ.

Milloy says the 10,237sq m freehold property is well located in the popular industrial precinct of Rotokawa.

"Situated only three minutes from State Highway 1, the property comprises a 1,895sq m industrial facility with a high stud warehouse, drive around access and a security fenced yard.

"The purchaser was particularly attracted to the strength of the tenant covenant. The property is on a new six-year lease to Activated Carbon NZ, which is New Zealand’s leading producer of activated carbon from sawdust organic waste.

"The lease provides locked-in rental growth and market reviews on renewal, providing upside through to final lease expiry in 2044."

The Napier property sold for $6.2m at a yield of 3.68 per cent. The deal was brokered by Ironside with Rob Nankervis of Colliers International Hawke’s Bay.

Nankervis says the 2.96ha freehold site is situated in the heart of Napier’s tightly held Onekawa industrial precinct.

"Located only 4km from Napier’s CBD, this substantial property provides excellent connectivity to the Port of Napier and the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

"It offers significant development opportunities by either leveraging off the vendor’s draft subdivision plans or starting from a blank canvas to suit requirements.

"The purchaser will also be able to draw on short-term passing income from a yard-based tenant, providing cashflow while making plans to unlock the site’s future potential."

Nankervis says the Hawke’s Bay property market continues to go from strength to strength.

"Sales and leasing activity have been strong since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted earlier this year, with particularly buoyant demand for industrial property.

"We expect this trend to continue into the new year, as investors from a wide geographic spread continue to seek prime regional commercial property assets."