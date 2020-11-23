Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter - Stats NZ

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 10:46

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today.

Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total retail sales compared with the September 2019 quarter.

This quarter’s rise indicates a recovery for retail businesses, but it does not make up for the historic fall of 15 percent ($3.6 billion) in the COVID-19-affected June 2020 quarter.

