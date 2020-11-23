Staff moves at Kordia: La Franchie promoted, Ware appointed

Monday, 23 November, 2020 - 11:41

Kordia has announced the promotion of Brent La Franchie to Head of Sales for Kordia Solutions and the appointment of Julie Ware to the position of Head of Security Products.

Having been with Kordia for more than eight years, La Franchie shifts to the Head of Sales role in the Solutions division after achieving considerable success as a sales team Account Director, specialising in networks and cyber solutions.

Glen White, Kordia Solutions General Manager, says that Brent’s passion for delivering innovative solutions for customers is what made him an exceptional candidate.

"Brent stands out with his ability to build trustworthy relationships with customers, understand their needs and drive outcomes. His service-led pragmatic approach, coupled with his experience and knowledge of Kordia’s managed networks and security products, has proven invaluable."

White says the company is experiencing increased demand for converged Kordia Group solutions as clients seek 5G wireless ready networks.

"In this environment, Brent’s passion for customers and ability to forge strong relationships is priceless. Organisations looking for a safe pair of hands to support their critical infrastructure can be confident in Brent’s proven leadership."

New to the Kordia information security team, Julie Ware joins the company from Datacom. There she served as Product and Portfolio Manager in charge of a full range of cloud products across Australia and New Zealand including infrastructure, software, platforms, and desktop-as-a-service. She also brings experience in card payments product management with Westpac, including a strong focus on data security.

Kordia’s Head of Security Products role which Ware now fills addresses market demand for proven solutions to the rising challenge of data security and compliance. Responsible for identifying and managing key products and technologies used in the delivery of secure infrastructure, her experience is expected to lead a key growth area for Kordia.

Craig Williams, Kordia Chief Sales and Marketing Officer - Cyber and Networks, says the company looks forward to benefiting from Ware’s expertise.

"With cyber-attacks on the rise, New Zealand businesses demand the best available products and services to secure their operations from attack, disruption and loss.

"Our goal is to ensure New Zealand businesses have the support, advice and technology they need to operate effectively in an increasingly complex online environment. Julie will work closely with Kordia’s network team to ensure security is at the core of all our customers’ operations."