NZ SaaS companies Agility CIS and Webtools Energy join forces

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 06:56

Agility CIS, a market leading provider of cloud-based utility billing software, has augmented its product offering by acquiring Christchurch-based SaaS company Webtools Energy. This builds on Agility's recent acquisition of Znalytics, a US-based energy billing software company with a growing presence in Japan.

Agility is the largest billing systems provider in the Australian market, with its platforms powering billing and account management for millions of customers. Together Agility and Webtools Energy offer a complete retail energy solution that can drive down costs across every customer touch-point an energy retailer has.

UCONX, Webtools Energy's cloud-native product suite, is proven to guarantee accurate pricing estimates and cut costs. This is achieved by automating key processes, including customer quoting and all onboarding steps required to meet detailed regulatory requirements. This minimises human touch, reducing resourcing demands and eliminating the chance of human errors. A light-touch SMS tool, Swift, also automates communications alerts for consumers to improve cash-flow and enhance the customer experience.

Webtools Energy already has an impressive client portfolio, with household names Genesis Energy, Meridian Energy and Contact Energy all using its products in New Zealand. The company had recently entered the Australian market, with Sumo and Simply Energy their first clients, and will be accelerating their Trans-Tasman growth plans under Agility's ownership.

The New Zealand and Australian energy markets are undergoing major transformation. Significant regulatory reform, shifting consumer habits, and the rapid growth of renewable and distributed energy are forcing retailers to rethink their entire business models. Technology will be the decisive factor in whether a retailer thrives through the coming years, and has led many to embark on major digital transformation programmes.

Agility is investing heavily in its platforms and service offerings to power retailers through this period of disruption. In September it appointed Craig Jones as new CEO, leading the global Agility CIS group. It has also accelerated product development, and almost doubled its workforce in the past year.

This expansion has been made possible by Agility's new private owners SilverTree Equity and Pioneer Capital who acquired the company in November 2019. Under their ownership Agility is growing into a global market leader, accelerating its product roadmap, expanding its footprint in international deregulated markets, and enhancing its clients offering.

Craig Jones, CEO of Agility CIS, commented:

"Webtools Energy have developed an innovative SaaS product suite delivering transformational benefits for energy retailers in the most competitive part of the market: customer acquisition. With tight integrations of our Orion Suite and UCONX we can offer a more competitive retail energy solution that automates customer acquisition workflows and accelerates the movement of information across our client's businesses."

Brett O'Donnell, Founder and CEO of Webtools Energy commented:

"I am excited by the opportunities this deal provides for our rapid global growth. This is a recognition of the great work done by the Webtools Energy team to date. I love the fact two great Kiwi companies are coming together to provide a seamless solution for energy retailers and their customers, capitalising on rapidly deregulating energy markets globally."

Nicholas Theuerkauf, Managing Partner at SilverTree Equity and Chairman of Agility CIS, commented:

"The acquisition of Webtools Energy further strengthens Agility's Cloud-native offering and commitment to customer success. Webtools Energy is a fast-growing company with industry leading, best-of-breed SaaS energy pricing and quote management solutions, UCONX and EQT.

Webtools Energy's customers include some of the largest energy retailers in Australia and New Zealand as well as many challenger brand retailers. We see significant growth potential both in the ANZ region and internationally and look forward to supporting Agility's acquisition strategy to deliver greater value to customers."

The deal will see the Webtools Energy clients, product suite (UCONX, EQT, SWIFT and NetPS) and staff become a part of Agility CIS. Brett O'Donnell, Webtools Energy CEO will join Agility as Head of Front End Client Solutions, leading the international growth strategy for its customer acquisition modules.

Webtools Energy's Australian staff will move into Agility's office in Melbourne, where new CEO Craig Jones is based. Its New Zealand staff will remain in The Loft coworking space in Christchurch. Brett O'Donnell retains his position as CEO of the Webtools Group. Webtools Health and Webtools Agriculture businesses remain in the Webtools Group and are not affected by this transaction. They continue to be led by their business leaders Harry Hawke and Melissa Baer.