PINZ awards presented in Wellington - Federated Farmers

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 10:26

The primary industry’s 'Leadership Award’ was presented last night to Southland drystock farmer Bernadette Hunt at Te Papa in Wellington.

The Primary Industries awards are in their second year and aim to recognise and celebrate achievement within New Zealand's most valuable industry.

Bernadette’s award recognised her commitment to advocating for farming, particularly given her efforts to highlight the challenges farmers face nationwide measuring up to the government’s new freshwater regulations.

"Bernadette has the rare combination of having a clear vision of what’s right and wrong, being able to articulate a strong message and bring others on the journey. She absolutely leads by example," Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said.

The Leadership award is sponsored by Lincoln University.

The Outstanding Contribution award, sponsored by Massey Ferguson and presented by chief executive Peter Scott, went to Beef and Lamb’s Rob Davison.

Other awards presented:

Science and Research Award, sponsored by Yashili: won by Plant and Food Research, for the Future Orchard Planting System.

Team Award, sponsored by Eagle Technology: Bioforce, Avian Empire and Tegel Foods, for Poultry Defender.

Innovation and Collaboration Award, sponsored by Norwood: Plant and Food Research, for Modular Harvesting System.

Industry Champion Award, sponsored by Federated Farmers: Wayne Langford and Siobhan O’Malley for ‘Meat the Need’

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard thanked the sponsors for their support of the awards, which allows the industry to appropriately recognise excellence and achievement.