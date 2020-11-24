Covid mindset inspires guide to make homes better - Superhome Movement

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 12:03

COVID MINDSET INSPIRES GUIDE TO MAKE HOMES BETTER FOR ALL NEW ZEALANDERS

Usually it takes up to 18 months for a building industry guide to be put together.

For a Covid-inspired group of design professionals, (all volunteers), it took just seven months.

Led by Project Manager Damien McGill, who gave up his consulting role in the construction industry when he realised how life changing the outcomes for Kiwi’s could be, the Superhome movement volunteers started writing New Zealand’s first Healthy Home Design Guide towards the end of lockdown in May.

The Guide has had input from over 70 professionals across New Zealand, working together to improve New Zealand’s housing quality. With many of New Zealand’s homes being cold, damp, and mouldy, design and construction practices need to be improved.

As it did for many of us, Covid 91 and lockdown provided a period for introspection. "Covid gave us time to think about what was really important to us. People want to make a difference and have a willingness to effect change," says McGill.

The Healthy Home Design Guide was launched on Tuesday, 24 November.

The Healthy Home Design Guide aims to change the way we look at building homes in New Zealand, so they are built to stand strong, be resilient, durable, and efficient in size and cost. The Superhome Movement’s aim is to make our homes the best living environments possible, to protect and nurture our bodies and minds, while being kind to the environment.

The guide provides recommendations for Healthy, Resilient, Low Carbon Homes that are simple to achieve and don’t require an arduous and costly rating or certification. A healthy home is one that has high IEQ (indoor environment quality). This is determined from four key metrics: thermal comfort (temperature), visual comfort, acoustic comfort (noise transfer) and indoor air quality.

McGill doesn’t sugar coat why the Healthy Home Guide is needed. "We have to stop focusing on rushing crap quantity, and then having to go back and fix it later," he says. "We also have to stop designing 300 square metre homes with a fourth or fifth bedroom that we really don’t need. Instead we just need quality; something warm, dry and resilient. Money spent on large houses that just meet minimum building standards, which require considerable heating, would be better spent on building smaller, sustainable houses, that are airtight, with thermally broken door and window joinery installed in the right place, effective ventilation systems, improved insulation, and lower year round power bills."

McGill says our homes can significantly influence our health and wellbeing, sentiments supported by Asthma New Zealand CEO Katheren Leitner who wrote the foreword for the guide and welcomes it as an encouraging development, which has been a long time coming.

Leitner says: "we can’t keep running away from the inadequacies of the Building Code. It simply facilitates the ongoing practice of allowing the worst building you can build, to be done so legally, and this is making us sick".

Asthma NZ’s mission is a 50% reduction in asthma and COPD hospitalisation by 2029. With 87% of our patients living in housing unfit for human habitation we are counting on you to help us achieve this mission. For every year that we achieve this mission we will enable the Ministry of Health to spend half a billion dollars of savings on improving our health system so we all have access to the medications and treatments we need, when we need it.," she says. "Nothing else matters when you can’t breathe."

McGill says The guide is intended for a wide audience - people who are interested in homes that are designed smarter, built better; whether that’s industry professionals, students of architecture and construction, or wise, technically minded consumers.

The guide is intended as an industry reference document. A condensed version will follow to educate consumers about the importance of Healthy Homes, to assist them to make more informed decisions, to aid better outcomes for their families. A Renovation guide and Construction guide are in the pipeline.

This online version of the Healthy Home Design Guide is a living document and will be updated regularly to reflect improved technology and methods.

The guide will be available online from noon on the 24th November at http://healthyhomedesignguide.co.nz/index.html

There is a webinar and watch parties near you, on Friday 27th November to launch the guide. To sign up to the event go to https://www.superhome.co.nz/events/supersession-03-healthy-homes-design-guide-release/

ABOUT Superhome Movement.

The Superhome Movement operates as a not-for profit organisation advocating for better houses for our people, our environment, and our future.

The goal of the movement is to raise standards so that all new homes are healthier and more energy efficient, while also promoting environmental, economic and socially sustainable best practice.

Superhome Movement’s activities and events provide open source sharing of new design ideas, technologies and building techniques by connecting leading experts with homeowners, designers, builders, industry, researchers, to collaborate toward achieving higher building standards in all New Zealand homes.

The organisation believes healthy homes are affordable and should be mandated at government level. The current building code is being used by over 95% of the industry as the standard to target, rather than the minimum legal requirement. It is worth noting that targeting the Building Code only generates the worst house that can legally be built