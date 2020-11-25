Waimate District Council employment coordinator appointed

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 10:47

In a move to increase employment opportunities throughout the district, the Waimate District Council has recently appointed a full-time Employment Coordinator to work with those looking for employment.

In collaboration with the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) and Ministry of Social Development (MSD), the Community Recovery initiative continues to flourish in regions throughout Aotearoa, with Council recently receiving $250,000 to establish the programme within the Waimate District.

Tasked with facilitating the initiative is Lisa Dobson, with Lisa officially starting her position last week. As part of her role, Lisa will work closely alongside local business owners to assist with recruitment, training and guidance.

Commenting on her recent appointment, Lisa says she is ready to hit the ground running, and is already champing at the bit to get underway.

"This is such a great opportunity to make a big difference to the growth of the district and looking ahead, it’s about getting to know the community and them getting to know me . . . (and) we’ll take it from there," she said.

"I’m looking forward to working with potential employers and equally helping to support those looking for work, and bringing the two pieces together. The opportunities on both sides are there and in this role, I’ll certainly be doing everything I can to help identify that potential."

Prior to joining Council, Lisa was employed across two part-time roles with the South Canterbury District Health Board, responsible for a safe staffing programme "Care Capacity Demand Management) and training DHB staff in her role as Clinical IT Trainer.

Lisa’s background also extends to hospitality, tourism and project management, bringing with her a wide ranging skillset and experience across a number of sectors.

"It’s like a ‘jack of all trades’ really, but using a certain set of skills across the varying roles. I’m really keen to see where the training shortfalls are throughout the Waimate District, seeing where support is needed and working to get plans in place to facilitate required training programmes."

Outside of work, Lisa enjoys spending time with her husband Stephen and two daughters at the well-

known and picturesque Gunns Bush Camp - an accommodation venture they took over in 2019.

"We love this district and the great outdoor lifestyle it has to offer, so I’m looking forward to getting more involved within the community.

"It’s an exciting opportunity and we’ll be bringing the community together soon to explain more about the programme and the benefits associated . . . so, watch this space."

Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley says the programme will be well received throughout the district and is thrilled to welcome Lisa on board.

"This is a great plus for our district and will help to connect employers looking for staff, and vice versa, jobseekers looking for employment," Mayor Rowley said.

"It’s a great fit and aligns well with everything going on around the district from an economic development perspective too, so we see this position to be an important link between Council and businesses and believe there’s going to be some great opportunities opening up that will continue to both expand and push the district forward."

In collaboration with MTFJ and MSD, Council's aim is to help 25 people into meaningful work by the end of June 2021, and (subject to further funding) the programme has the potential to continue through to 2022.

Further information to register interest as either an employer or jobseeker will be publicised in the coming days.