'Hawke's Bay infant nutrition start-up Good Feeding participates in annual summit'

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 11:07

New Zealand’s infant nutrition start-up Good Feeding participated in the annual Food for Kids summit by FoodNavigator-USA. This year, the event focused on children’s eating habits, diet changes, and food brands delivering nutritious and affordable products for kids. The start-up by Hawke’s Bay couple Phil and Frances McGrath was invited to showcase their infant food subscription product Go Well after winning the coveted 2020 Food-Navigator USA Trailblazers award for innovation in kid-focused foods last month.

Co-founder Phil McGrath presented the infant food subscription program during the Innovation in Action…Meet the Trailblazers section to a panel of experts based in the US where it will be launched soon. "This was a unique opportunity for Good Feeding to present its product to US industry experts, especially since we are entering the market soon. The feedback, strategies, and models discussed during the summit will help us further improve our service and deliver an excellent product," McGrath said. The FOOD FOR KIDS event is held annually in Chicago, USA. However, due to the pandemic, it was held online this year.

The start-up is focused on equipping parents and caregivers with knowledge, support, and tools through its website to help establish healthy eating habits in children from even before their first bite. This is supported by its personalised six-step baby food subscription plan, Go Well®, that aims to train baby’s palate by exposing them to different flavours, and promoting acceptance of new foods, especially vegetables. The high quality, no added sugar, nutritionally-dense baby food is produced using an exclusive, innovative technology suite that preserves texture, flavour, and colour.

Good Feeding is also a part of the ‘Shaping Early Palates’ initiative by Partnerships for Healthier America (PHA), a non-profit co-founded by former US First Lady Michelle Obama. The program aims to promote lifelong healthy eating habits and fight childhood obesity.