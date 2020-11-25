National award for North Otago truck driver - Hall's Group

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 11:46

Hall’s Group South Island driver Jason Coleman has been named Driver of the Year by Woolworth’s New Zealand and says he couldn’t have been more ‘stoked’ to have been given the honour.

Oamaru-based Jason is one of a team of Hall Refrigerated Transport drivers supporting Woolworths deliveries across the South Island.

He services the Central Otago region driving from 2am most days to ensure supplies reach supermarkets in good time.

Jason was nominated for the annual award by Countdown Queenstown for his communication and his willingness to help out as part of the team.

‘If he gets stuck in snow, he’ll text our produce manager and storeman that he is running late and always keeps the team in the loop. He is, and has been for a long time the one driver the team look forward to seeing each morning,’ the nomination read.

"It blew me away," Jason said, accepting the award from Woolworths National Transport Manager Graeme Doull who flew to Christchurch to hand over a trophy and generous voucher.

"I had no idea I’d been nominated at first," Jason said.

"Then to go on to win the award I just wasn’t expecting it at all. It was so awesome they put me through for it."

Jason admits he works hard to keep customers happy. "For me that’s what the job is about - if they’re not happy then they don’t want me going there, so I just try and help them out as much as I can."

Drivers are in demand across New Zealand and there’s increased pressure on the supply chain as a result of Covid and changing consumer demand. Jason says his tips for anyone joining the sector are all around understanding the customers you’re delivering to.

"Starting out, it’s just being yourself and being happy in what you are doing - being with the customer, talking with the customer and knowing what the customer wants. If you’re not in good with the customer it makes it hard work, so that’s my thing - keeping the customer happy."

Safety is his other focus. "There’s a lot going on out on the road where you are watching cars and other vehicles around you doing silly things so you have to have your wits about you all the time. When you are at stores you have to keep an eye on what’s happening around the store, making sure nothing is coming in to the area that you have closed off."’

Hall’s Group Managing Director Michele Kernahan says as drivers head into the peak season with massive volumes over the holiday period safety and customer service are the priorities for drivers at Hall’s and elsewhere.

"There is a lot of pride in the industry generally about the role essential services such as ours have been able to play during Covid. We’re able to make a real difference in the lives of New Zealanders, by providing support to the meat and dairy industry, retail and food service sectors," she said.

"We are definitely proud of the work we do delivering the best of Kiwi food to families here and overseas and it’s great to see Jason get this award for his attitude and approach."

Graeme Doull, in presenting the award told Jason the freight business is one where it’s sometimes easy to focus on missed loads, or the things that went wrong.

"It’s really important that we acknowledge the success stories and where people are going out of their way, so thank you."

As well as his trophy Jason received a prize worth several thousand dollars, a day off and dinner out on Hall’s the night of the presentation ceremony.