New Auckland rideshare launches with $1 fares

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 15:10

Savvy Aucklanders will be able to score $1 rides on New Zealand’s newest on-demand service, MyMobigo, ahead of the service officially launching on 30 November.

MyMobigo offers commuters in East Auckland a regular on-demand service to and from the Half Moon Bay Ferry Terminal, ensuring a smooth connection to ferry services.

Greg Pollock, Transdev’s Managing Director for New Zealand, said the new app-based service would provide a quick, convenient and friendly option for people to connect to ferry services 7 days per week.

"We are excited to be bringing this new on-demand service to Auckland," Mr Pollock said.

"MyMobigo combines state-of-the-art technology with a friendly and professional service, taking the hassle out of needing to find a park at the Ferry Terminal. Best of all, it is for less than the price of your morning coffee.

"The service is incredibly easy to use and puts the customer in control, with bookings, payments and real-time vehicle tracking available through the MyMobigo app."

One dollar fares will be offered to customers signed up to the service to use in the first week of operation, with regular fares starting at $4.50 for adults and $3.50 for concession card holders and children. The service is being delivered by Howick and Eastern, a subsidiary of Transdev, in partnership with on-demand shared transport provider Liftango.

Sheryll Otway, General Manager for Howick and Eastern, said MyMobigo’s fleet of luxury vans provided a connection for customers to and from the Half Moon Bay Ferry Terminal.

"Our drivers have a comprehensive knowledge of the local area and will do whatever they can to provide customers with a seamless experience," Ms Otway said.

"Customers can expect a comfy and hassle-free ride, with MyMobigo’s fleet comprising of new, modern and luxurious vehicles, equipped with USB charging and complimentary WIFI."

Kevin Orr, CEO of Liftango, the company powering the next generation transport platform, said he was excited to be partnering with Transdev to bring new on-demand services to Auckland.

"Demand responsive transport is helping to reshape how public transport services are delivered, providing customers with the control over their journey right in the palm of their hand," Mr Orr said.

Bookings can be 24/7 using the MyMobigo smartphone app. For more information visit www.mymobigo.co.nz.