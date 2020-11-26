'Counties Power pays second instalment of discount payment'

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 07:47

Franklin power consumers are $12.5m better off this year as local lines company Counties Power distributes the second instalment of their annual discount. In June the company paid an early half-year discount to help the community recover from Covid-19.

The second instalment of the Counties Power discount will be paid as a credit on customer’s December or January power bill from their electricity retailer.

Power customers connected to their network on 6 November 2020 will receive the payment, based on power consumption over the period 1 May - 31 October 2020.

Counties Power Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says that while the company usually does one annual discount payment, it was important to the consumer-owned company to give their community support following the impact of the lockdown.

"We acknowledged that so many of our community were struggling from the effects of the pandemic so paid a half-year amount to play our part in helping locals bounce back from Covid-19. It was a tough time for everyone, and I’d like to thank our community for following the additional safety precautions we implemented during lockdown when attending outages and for their kind words of encouragement and support for our essential service crews."

"While this year’s work programme was disrupted, we have completed many major projects including the $25m Pokeno Substation build and the redevelopment of Waiuku Substation, along with upgrading the network in southern Papakura, Karaka and Patumahoe and livening new subdivisions throughout the region. You’ll see our crews throughout the district this summer as we deliver planned maintenance and meet regional growth and build network resilience through our $50m network investment programme.

Please always remember to slow down through work sites."

Customers can view the amount of discount they will receive online at countiespower.com/discount. They can also automatically enter the draw for a chance to win a Samsung S20 smartphone by liking the Counties Power Facebook page and signing up to the Counties Power App.

Counties Power is the electricity distribution provider for the network that runs from coast to coast between southern Papakura and Mercer, and west of the Waikato River from Mercer to Waikaretu. The company is 100 percent owned by the Counties Power Consumer Trust who holds the shares on behalf of electricity consumers.

To find out more about Counties Power or to report a fault, go to countiespower.com, call 0800 100 202 or use the app - app.countiespower.com. Like their Facebook page facebook.com/countiespower to stay up-to-date on large outages, issues or community information.