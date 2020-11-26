'Health Funds Association to merge with the Financial Services Council'

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 08:01

Health Funds Association of New Zealand (HFANZ) and the Financial Services Council (FSC) today announced a merger into one single organisation under the Financial Services Council banner from 1 December 2020, creating a membership association of close to 90 organisations.

In a major milestone for the sector, the merger brings together Health Insurance with the Life Insurance, KiwiSaver, and Investment industries and will place a focus on achieving good customer outcomes, ensuring sustainability of the sector, and lifting standards and professionalism from a single, stronger voice.

Rob Flannagan, Chair of the Financial Services Council said, "The merger is a great opportunity to bring the health and life insurance industry together under one roof and focus the efforts of our joint members on the important issues of the day, and most importantly of all, driving better consumer outcomes."

Len Elikhis, Chair of HFANZ, said "The Health Funds Association of NZ members represent 80% of the health insurance sector and has a rich heritage of over 30 years.

"The private health insurance sector supports 1.4m New Zealanders to meet their health care costs. We believe that a well-balanced and integrated health system is key to achieving great patient outcomes.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our members for their significant contribution and we look forward to playing an active part within the Financial Services Council," concluded Elikhis.

Richard Klipin, CEO of the Financial Services Council said, "Coming together to build a stronger association is exciting and important for protecting the health of Kiwis.

"With a bigger, stronger and larger organisation of around 90 members, this merger will focus our work in the sector and create a stronger voice that will help shape the future financial wellbeing of Kiwis," concluded Klipin.