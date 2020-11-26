Pacific Edge announces transformation half year

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 09:22

Pacific Edge is pleased to report accelerating revenue growth in key growth markets, as it starts to benefit from the major commercial milestones achieved during the first half of the financial year.

"The Pacific Edge team made significant progress on our strategic growth objectives in the first half," said David Darling, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Edge.

"We delivered strong revenue growth, which included three consecutive months of record revenue in the U.S. following Cxbladder’s LCD inclusion in July 2020, despite the ongoing negative impact from COVID-19 on our Cxbladder test volumes.

"Our balance sheet has been strengthened allowing us to scale up the business faster to meet the expected increase in demand for Cxbladder. This has included ongoing investment in our U.S. sales and executive teams, which are focused on converting other large scale institutional customers in the U.S. and gaining additional reimbursement coverage for Cxbladder with the top private payers (insurers).

"We remain focused on executing on the global growth opportunities available for Cxbladder and are well positioned to deliver further long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders."