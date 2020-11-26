AIA Australia CEO Damien Mu joins ANZIIF Board

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 12:33

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance is proud to announce the appointment of Damien Mu to the ANZIIF Board.

Damien is the Chief Executive Officer for AIA Australia, holding extensive experience spanning over 20 years in the insurance industry. He is an executive leader in the Australian Financial Services industry with management experience across operations, claims and underwriting, superannuation, investments, distribution, product, pricing and marketing. Damien is also a director of the Financial Services Council (FSC) Board and joint Chair of the FSC Life Board Committee, providing valuable connections across industry associations.

‘We are delighted to welcome Damien to the ANZIIF Board,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer.

‘Damien is an influential leader in driving positive change as part of the industry’s commitment to raising the professional standards in the life insurance sector.’

‘He is a longstanding ambassador of ANZIIF, actively representing our industry and is passionate about building long-term sustainable life solutions for Australians,’ added Willsford.

Damien noted that he was looking forward to the opportunity to help improve the insurance industry.

"I am passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, and believe strongly that this is what the insurance industry seeks to do. ANZIIF plays a crucial role in making a difference in the education and training of our people, and I can’t wait to provide further input into this important work," said Mu.