TLC in the running for top honours

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 09:02

The Lines Company (TLC) is proud to announce they are the finalists in two categories of the 2020 Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards.

The 10 award categories provide an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement in New Zealand’s energy sector, celebrating the industry’s important contribution to society and the economy.

Freeman general manager Irwin Munro say "the quality and quantity of entries this year was such that making the final stage is a considerable achievement in itself. It was a close call for many entrants with most categories limited to three finalists."

In 2010, TLC’s entry in the Lines Company of the year saw the business taking out top honours.

Jared Murrell, Manager of Network Services at TLC, is a finalist of the Young Energy Professional of the year award. This award is for a standout professional aged under 40 in the New Zealand energy sector defined by their achievements during their career to date.

Jared has been working at TLC for over 20 years, creating a multi-level electricity industrial background and gaining an exhaustive knowledge of the electricity sector.

His substantial knowledge, inherent and authentic leadership skills, unerring focus on quality customer experiences and highly developed technical skills mark him out as an outstanding nominee for the Young Energy Professional of the year award.

TLC’s Chief Executive Sean Horgan says fostering local talent is really important to TLC and the wider community. "I’m very proud that we have people like Jared who are developing in their careers, and growing with TLC," he said.

TLC are also finalists in a new category launched this year - the Outcomes Award. This award recognises outstanding initiatives for accessible and inclusive products and services that deliver positive outcomes for consumers.

TLC has cultivated three main initiatives to intervene the significant energy hardship that occurs in pockets of their network. The initiatives include Maru Energy Trust, TLC’s Vulnerable Customer Care (VCC) Model, and COVID-19 Relief.

TLC’s action to improve outcomes for customers across the network has put them in the position of being a strong nominee for the Outcomes Award.

"We are thrilled to be finalists in two awards at the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards," said Sean Horgan.

"It’s great that the industry is acknowledging the good work our team are doing."