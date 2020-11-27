'Software specialist Company-X springs into action for tramploine maker Jumpflex'

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 09:41

Hamilton trampoline designer and manufacturer Jumpflex needed help to ensure its information technology (IT) infrastructure kept up with demand.

Jumpflex was growing fast and had to ship its trampolines to an increasing number of customers all over the world, with multiple third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the chain.

Jumpflex chief technology officer Jeremy Mould turned to another Waikato business, Agile software specialist Company-X, to get the job done.

Mould, an accomplished software developer in his own right, called fellow University of Waikato computer science graduate and Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett for help. Jumpflex asked Company-X to integrate the web services required to manage the international supply chain processes, from manufacturer to warehouse to customer.

Company-X professional services manager Michael Hamid led the Company-X software development team, along with lead software architect Rachel Primrose.

Company-X brought a multifaceted team on board to cover the different aspects of the integration.

Senior software developers Arno van Niekerk, Rob Scovell, Pete Stewart, Dick Vlaanderen and Lev Gimelfarb teamed up to deliver the project. The Company-X development team built an integrated system around Amazon Web Services to enable Jumpflex to manage its international supply chain processes from manufacturer to warehouse to customer.

Mould wrote some integrations, but as the business grew, he didn't have time to develop the integrations to keep up with the growth. "We wanted a portal to all our systems so that we had one place to view and manage everything," Mould said.

The integration brought together data from multiple cloud systems to provide a cohesive supply chain view for Jumpflex teams including customer services, distribution and management.

Company-X automated and consolidated the various processes at the core of Jumpflex’s third-party logistics, and introduced intelligent order routing and fulfilment.

Once a customer placed a customer order with Jumpflex the manufacturer needed to find warehouses in the region holding the stock for the various items and ensure all the products made it to the customer’s door. Along with tracking the entire process, the solution Company-X designed and delivered had to ensure that the customer and customer services team were notified as an order moved through the various stages. The nature of Jumpflex’s international operation spanning numerous warehouses made this a complex problem that required a bespoke solution to suit its business needs.

Company-X also built Jumpflex a mobile app for the staff in their New Zealand warehouse to scan orders and ensure all the order line items were present before being sent out with the couriers.

"This is slowly moving towards a complete Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system," Mould said.

"Basically, everything they took on was well thought out and professional-looking," Mould said of the team.

"One pleasant surprise was a call I received out of the blue to look at restructuring our contract to save us money."

Mould said he had recommended Company-X to several people in his network and will continue to do so.

"It's nice as someone who is often asked about this sort of stuff to be able to recommend."

Meanwhile, he said, Jumpflex continued to build on the great foundations Company-X had laid.