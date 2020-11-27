ANZ NZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence: Still wary - but expecting inflation

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 10:03

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index eased 2 points in November. Unlike businesses, consumer confidence remains well short of levels prevailing last year.

Consumer confidence eased 2 points to 106.9 in November, with the current and future conditions indexes falling by similar amounts. Consumer confidence remains under par - its historical average is around 120.

"The key retail spending indicator in the survey is still very weak, suggesting the sharp overshoot in retail sales seen in Q3 is likely to fade relatively quickly," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

"But inflation expectations are the highest in 10 years".

Turning to the detail:

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation fell 2 pts to +1.

- A net 27% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, down 1.

- A net 11% think it is a good time to buy a major household item, unchanged. That’s consistent with tough times ahead for the retail sector, but recent strength in retail sales has belied this indicator.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook lifted 3 points to a still-nervous -18%. The five-year outlook fell 7 points to +15%.

- House price inflation expectations jumped another 1.8%pts to 6.4%. They rose in every region, and are strongest in the North Island excluding Auckland and Wellington (7.2%).

- CPI inflation expectations rose 0.9%pts to 4.7%.

"Households are increasingly confident that the housing boom is going to continue, but they remain wary about whether it is a good time to buy a major household item. The latter has historically been the best retail spending indicator in the survey.

"It did not presage the sharp lift in retail sales seen in Q3. But there’s no reason to think that the indicator will be wrong once the volatility subsides. Accordingly, we expect that as one-offs wane, retail spending growth will drop back to something more sustainable.

"Meanwhile, household inflation expectations have hit a record high, with a spectacular jump in recent months. The RBNZ downplays household inflation expectations because they’re very volatile and have an upward bias but it’s notable that this is the highest read since the question was first asked in late-2009 - by far.

"It’s worth remembering that the COVID-19 shock to the economy is a negative supply shock too. Global shipping logistics are in tatters and New Zealand is running short of a wide range of consumer goods as a result. Temporary, yes. But potentially inflationary.

"New Zealand households say it’s not a great time to buy a major household item, but that’s exactly what they’ve been doing. How long can momentum last? We’ll be watching both household and business sentiment closely to gauge that, with our forecasts implying a wobble as tourism pain bites."

