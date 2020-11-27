Taking Christmas into the 21st Century with PAK'nSAVEs and SHOP'nGO - Foodstuffs

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 11:37

Taking Christmas into the 21st Century with Christchurch PAK’nSAVEs and SHOP’nGO

The PAK’nSAVE shopping experience is set to become more convenient, technology-based and seamless this Christmas at all PAK’nSAVE Christchurch stores with SHOP’nGO now available at all six Christchurch supermarkets.

Following the successful trial of SHOP’nGO at PAK’nSAVE Wainoni in 2019, the innovative SHOP’nGO personal shopping device solution has seen a roll out to all PAK’nSAVE South Island stores in 2020.

PAK’nSAVE Hornby and PAK’nSAVE Riccarton are the final two Christchurch stores to offer the technology to customers, with PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse, Northlands, Wainoni and Rangiora all live with SHOP’nGO.

Steven McDonald owner operator of PAK’nSAVE Riccarton says, "We’re thrilled to bring our customers SHOP’nGO here at PAK’nSAVE Riccarton. The new technology is an effective budgeting tool and time saving device customers can use when shopping in store. The SHOP’nGO devices are located at the entrance, where customers can pick up the device, scan then bag their groceries (into their reusable bags), and then head to the designated SHOP’nGO self-checkout. We’re looking forward to seeing customers adopt the new technologies and how we can further adapt and streamline the customer experience in-store."

SHOP’nGO, which enables shoppers to scan their groceries as they shop in store, was originally trialled at PAK’nSAVE Wainoni in 2019, and the store is now processing 18% of all its sales through SHOP’nGO.

Kerri Lee, General Manager at PAK’nSAVE Hornby says, "This Christmas, customers will be looking to track, budget and save on their grocery shop. Covid-19 has thrown us a curveball, with New Zealanders more mindful with how they spend their money this Christmas. As Christmas is celebrated at home, PAK’nSAVE will offer additional Christmas savings through the introduction of the new SHOP’nGO technology.

"Through SHOP’nGO, we hope that Christchurch residents will make use of the new technology in-store leveraging its tracking and budgeting capabilities this Christmas."

SHOP’nGO is a barcode-scanning tool designed for customers to scan their products as they go about their supermarket shop. By scanning each product, customers can see a running total of how much they have spent giving them more control over monitoring their budget in-store. SHOP’nGO also speeds up the time spent at checkout: Customers simply scan a QR code on their SHOP’nGO screen at the designated SHOP’nGO self-checkout lanes, prompting payment at the EFTPOS terminal. With SHOP’nGO, there is no unloading or loading groceries onto the conveyor belt or back into the trolley. Customers can simply pack their groceries into their reusable bags in their trolley as they shop, pay and go.

To be able to use the SHOP’nGO devices, customers will first need to pick up a Sticky Club card in-store and register with the Sticky Club loyalty programme. Once customers are signed up with Sticky Club, they can use SHOP’nGO at all participating PAK’nSAVE stores.