Te Waireka substation ready for new gear - TLC

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 14:27

Work on stage two of The Lines Company’s (TLC) Te Waireka substation upgrade is near completion.

This project will ensure Otorohanga and surrounding areas are both well supplied with electricity and well positioned for growth in the future.

Over the past two months, the foundation works were finished which included creating a concrete base for the new switch room to sit on.

In the upcoming weeks, works on the site will ramp up with the switch room sub frame installed onto the foundation, the switch room fitted out and tested, and then transported and mounted onto the foundation at the substation.

TLC’s General Manager Network Mike Fox said he is pleased with the progress of the substation upgrade to date. "The team have been readying the site and everything is looking great."

"The switch room upgrade will reduce safety risks for our staff and further improve the reliability of Otorohanga’s power supply."

Early next year civil works will begin for power cable installation which include a combination of diggers and hydrovac equipment.

A second switch room, the final stage of the project, is due to be installed in 2022.