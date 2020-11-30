House values up 35.2 percent in Napier - QV

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 09:08

Napier City property owners will soon receive a 2020 Notice of Rating Valuation in the post with an updated rating value for their property.

The new rating valuations have been prepared for 26,318 properties on behalf of the Napier City Council by Quotable Value (QV). They show the total rateable value for the district is now $20,214,258,000 with the land value of those properties now valued at $9,679,721,000.

Rating valuations are usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period. They reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date, which was 1 September 2020, and do not include chattels.

On average, the value of residential housing has increased 35.2% since 2017 with the average house value now sitting at $655,000, while the corresponding average land value increased by 37.1% to an average of $304,000.

QV senior consultant Andrea Christie commented: "The demand for residential housing has been very strong since New Zealand came out of lockdown, with most residential properties seeing increases of between 30-45% since the 2017 revaluation. The biggest increases have been experienced in the entry-level locations where first home buyers are competing hard with investors."

Meanwhile, commercial property capital values have increased by 30.3% with a corresponding land value increase of 76.2% since 2017. Capital values in the industrial sector have increased by 47% with industrial land values increasing 84.4% over the three-year period.

"This shows a solid performance for commercial and industrial properties which have displayed resilience throughout the challenges of lockdown," said Miss Christie. "The industrial locations have performed particularly well with the low-interest-rate environment providing opportunities for existing tenants to become their own landlords for the first time."

Residential housing value changes since 2017 revaluation levels.

Since 2017, the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property has increased by 30.3% to $1.2 million, while the corresponding land value for a lifestyle property increased by 45.2% to $563,000.

"The market for lifestyle rural properties experienced considerable growth over the past three years and the lifestyle market strength aligns with the high-end residential increases," Miss Christie added.

It is helpful to remember the effective rating revaluation date of 1 September 2020 has passed and any changes in the market since then will not be included in the new rating valuations.

This means in many cases a sale price achieved in the market today may be different to the new rating valuation set as at 1 September 2020 and that rating valuations are not designed to be used as market valuations for raising finance with banks or as insurance valuations.

The updated rating valuations are independently audited by the Office of the Valuer General and need to meet rigorous quality standards before the new rating valuations are certified.

New rating values will be posted to property owners after 2 December 2020. If owners do not agree with their rating valuation, they have a right to object through the objection process before 22 January 2021.