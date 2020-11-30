Vertically-integrated Otago winery and hospitality operation for sale

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 11:47

One of the biggest vertically-integrated organic winery operations in Central Otago - complete with its own helipad and consent to develop a campground - has been placed on the market for sale by the receivers, Andrew McKay and Andrew Bethell of BDO.

The expansive Carrick vineyard, full winery plant, cellar door tasting room, and restaurant in Bannockburn sit on some 34.2 hectares of land - growing award-winning organic pinot noir, pinot gris, pinot blanc, chardonnay, riesling and sauvignon blanc varietals.

Carrick’s first vines were planted in the mid-1990s, and the label now picks an average of 145 tonnes of organic grapes per season from 24.2 hectares of vines which are irrigated by two consented bores. Pinot noir dominates the winery’s total output - sold through its on-site retail outlet, restaurant with its al-fresco courtyard, or through domestic and international supply channels.

With scenic rolling hills and cliffs on one boundary, the Carrick site overlooks the Bannockburn Inlet. Bannockburn township and its notable wineries - such as Carrick, Felton Road, Mt Difficulty and Akarua - are located just a short distance from the present Central Otago Rail Trail bike track which is being extended next year to run from Clyde along Lake Dunstan, through Bannockburn, and onto Pisa.

The new rail trail extension is expected to bring thousands of high-end domestic tourists into the Bannockburn area - with riders being able to literally cycle off the formed route and up through the Carrick vines to the venue’s restaurant.

The Bannockburn operation sits on four individual land titles, comprising:

The winery, cellar door, and restaurant - built in 2002 and spread across a total of some 2,466 square metres of commercial buildings

12.8 hectares of vines surrounding an executive four-bedroom/two-bathroom residence

6.4 hectares of vines surrounding a single-level five-bedroom residential dwelling

and

5 hectares of vines surrounding a bungalow-style three-bedroom home and attached one-bedroom sleepout.

The entire Carrick operation at Cairnmuir Road in Bannockburn has now been placed on the market for sale by tender through Bayleys Real Estate, with tenders closing on December 11.

Bayleys Cromwell salesperson Gary Kirk said the well-established and broad Carrick offering would allow a potential new owner the opportunity to enter the Central Otago viticulture and hospitality sectors with a ready-made brand built in a prime location.

"And the property has infrastructure already in place to sustain high-end commercial accommodation, with the framework for more accommodation options to be added to the pool to further expand revenue streams," Kirk said.

He said that currently undeveloped land within the Carrick estate in Cairnmuir Road offered multiple development opportunities for any new owner.

"The property has consent to develop a campground facility - primarily aimed at servicing self-contained motorhomes. With its elevated topography above the vineyard plantings, the site could sustain anything from a motorhome park amenity through to luxury cabins or ‘glamping’ facilities - either of which would capitalise on Carrick’s location being immediately adjacent to the expanding hugely successful rail trail route," he said.

"Additionally, with three substantial executive-grade homes on the estate, there is also the potential to utilise one as an owner/managers residence, and allocate the others into premium tourist accommodation. Intermittently in the past, two of the premises have each been let for up to $600 a night during the peak summer season.

"Alternatively, there is the option to plant the approximately three-hectare greenfield area with new vines to increase production by what is forecast to be an additional 50 tonnes - either adding to the existing quality organic rootstock varietals or further diversifying into new ranges."

Kirk said Carrick’s combined viticulture and hospitality operations employed nine fulltime staff year-round, increasing up to 25 personnel during the busy summer tourist period when the venue operated seven days a week.

He said that Carrick’s senior viticulture and hospitality staff had all expressed an interest in remaining at the venue under a new ownership structure - thereby delivering a potential seamless transition.

"Carrick’s proven vineyard is a well-structured and professionally-managed operation with its own plant and multiple sales channels - all developed and improved over more than 20 years. And with the new bike trail opening up next year, the hospitality and accommodation parts of the greater business are set to enter a new phase too," Kirk said.