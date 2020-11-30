'From Law to Larceny - new business launches during lockdown'

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 15:21

New Kiwi jewellery brand Larceny launches online From deeds to designer jewellery: Lawyer-turned-jewellery designer set to steal the spotlight with new jewellery line, Larceny. Monday 30th November 2020 - New Zealand jewellery brand Larceny launches online this week with a considered collection of edgy signature pieces.

Like many Kiwi start-ups launched in 2020, Larceny’s story is unique. The concept for the jewellery brand was born during the March lockdown after founder Jim Law decided it was time to pursue his passion for jewellery and leave his profession as a solicitor behind. "I’ve always loved jewellery. I grew up watching my mother and grandmother have bespoke pieces made and those experiences are now some of my fondest memories of jewellery," says Law, a Malaysian born Kiwi.

"Seeing sketches on paper come to life was, for me, the most exciting part. It was a no brainer that I pursued my passion and as some of my closest friends and family would say, finally!"

Upon connecting with a manufacturer with a special relationship to his family, 26-year-old Jim made the move and began Larceny’s jewellery production, with the first pieces launching this week. "Our pieces are thoughtfully crafted and hand-finished by the same family of craftsmen that my grandmother or ‘Ahmah’ commissioned her own pieces of fine jewellery from," says Law.

Larceny’s debut collection, Kahn, is inspired by the forms and structure of architect Louis Kahn, one of the 20th century’s most influential architects. Every piece in the collection draws on the bold yet simplistic forms found within Kahn’s architectural style, which are paired with Larceny’s signature reverse set stones and sterling silver.

Larceny’s pieces are unlike what is currently on the market, says Law. "We’re all about simplicity - less is more, but our pieces are also designed to be a little bit different and fresh. We want our designs to empower the wearer and transcend time."

Each piece also comes beautifully and sustainably packaged to ensure the experience of opening a Larceny piece is just as special as the jewellery itself. Available exclusively online via the Larceny website, the full range and more information can be viewed at www.larceny.co.