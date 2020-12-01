'New charity broadband provider to donate 100 percent of profits to frontline ambos'

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 07:20

In an Aotearoa first, charity broadband provider, YelloHalo, will donate 100% of profits to frontline ambulance workers with an audacious goal to return $1 million to more than 1200 frontline ambos in year one.

Graeme Blake, CEO of YelloHalo, says that YelloHalo offers two things: a great broadband service and a new way for Kiwis to support the frontline ambos who save lives in our communities every day.

"We’ve found a better way to offer broadband. From just $89, you can get unlimited broadband and the profits that would otherwise go offshore or to shareholders, go back into our communities."

The motivation behind YelloHalo was Mr Blake’s personal experience. He says that his daughter would not be here today without the immediate help and quick thinking of his local ambos.

"I will never forget the absolute terror my wife and I felt when, at just six days old, our daughter Pixie stopped breathing."

"Fortunately, in a matter of minutes, our local ambos turned up. These amazing people were calm, and they knew exactly what to do when we did not. As they helped my daughter to breathe again, I remember thinking that they were absolute heroes," says Mr Blake.

He says that donating $1 million to frontline workers within 12-months is not just a business goal, but a personal one too.

"The demands of frontline work are incredible. Our ambos deserve the opportunity to focus on the job rather than worry about their career, their family or their own wellbeing," says Mr Blake.

Dorothy Johnston is one of more than 1200 frontline ambos who will benefit. Ms Johnston says she is grateful to YelloHalo.

"In my 30 years in the service, I have never heard of a business offering such generous support let alone existing for the sole purpose of making a difference for us from day one. To have YelloHalo backing us all the way is, quite frankly, overwhelming."

Ms Johnston says that her role in the community is a privilege but admits that the job can be challenging.

"Many of us work long shifts. In a typical day, you could start at 6am and not get a lunch break until 3pm."

"The recognition from YelloHalo and from every single New Zealander who signs up will mean a lot to me personally," says Ms Johnston.

YelloHalo starts at just $89 per month for unlimited broadband with no term contracts or break fees.

Available nationwide, consumers can sign up at yellohalo.co.nz with every connection having a positive impact for frontline workers.