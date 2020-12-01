Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 05:59

Travel technology company TripTech appoints Stephen Lester as GM Sales and Partnerships NZ, after 10 years with Ngai Tahu Tourism.

Australasian travel technology company TripTech has appointed Stephen Lester to the newly created role of GM Sales and Partnerships NZ. Stephen joins TripTech after 10 years with Ngai Tahu Tourism, where he led sales and market development. TripTech owns and operates a number of travel tech products across Australia and New Zealand, including travel companion app Campermate. Nick Baker, CEO of parent company Outdoria, says the appointment is TripTech’s most senior to date, and is indicative of the intent to scale.

The purpose of the newly created role is to further develop mutually beneficial strategic partnerships across the industry, as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Say’s Nick, "We are very excited to have someone of Steve's experience joining us, Steve has extensive industry knowledge and great relationships within tourism. He also has international experience in telecommunications and innovation.

"At a time when the industry needs to work as collaboratively as possible, there could be no-one better suited to the role. It is all about mutually beneficial relationships, recognising where we can better support each other and how we can leverage tech opportunities."

In his new role Stephen will look after government and major industry partnerships, and head a team looking after holiday parks, campgrounds, and the tour and activities market.

Despite the decline in international visitors, TripTech has been agile and continues to see growth.

CamperMate, for example, with two million users to date, is growing in numbers despite international fall off. Says Stephen, "Campermate’s GPS technology offers many opportunities for both domestic travellers and operators. It serves helpful information and recommendations as travellers move throughout the country, enriching their travel experience. There is still a lot of opportunity to be realised."

The geo fenced app enables businesses to make themselves visible to customers at the right time, providing relevant information when they’re in close proximity. "It is a tool just as useful for domestic travellers and highly relevant for local businesses," Stephen continues. "For the traveller, the app helps make decisions on campgrounds, hotels, experiences or simply where to find a public bathroom."

There are already more than 100,000 points of interest within the app, and Campermate is adding new features such as walks, fishing spots and biking tracks daily so as to be of even more value to the domestic kiwi road tripper.

CamperMate app technology and mapping already powers the experiences offered by leading Kiwi businesses including Tourism Holdings (thl) and the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA).

Stephen begins his role immediately.