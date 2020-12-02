Trade Me brings back Kindness Store to help Kiwis in need this Xmas

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 07:01

Trade Me has announced its reopening the Kindness Store for the 2020 festive season to help make the season a little brighter for thousands of Kiwis supported by Women’s Refuge, Age Concern, and Foster Hope.

The Kindness Store is an online charity shop where Kiwis can buy items the three charities will give to the people they help throughout New Zealand.

Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said the success of the Kindness Store last Christmas and during the COVID-19 pandemic proved that New Zealanders love an opportunity to help their fellow Kiwis.

"Christmas is a fun-filled and exciting time for many but for our most vulnerable it can be really tough. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Women’s Refuge, Age Concern and Foster Hope to help get these Kiwis the stuff they shouldn’t have to go without.

"Last Christmas we saw thousands of Kiwis get behind the Kindness Store, so we’re excited to open it up again this year.

"We’ve been working closely with the three charities to find out what they need most - from life basics like bedding and pillows, to things to bring a little joy like toys and board games."

Mr Mudge said the Trade Me team had worked hard to make it simple to give back this silly season. "Christmas can be chaos, so the Kindness Store is designed to make giving as easy as possible. All you have to do is jump into the Kindness Store, pick an item, pay for it, and you’re done. We’ll take care of everything else, and make sure every gift is delivered to these charities."

Foster Hope Secretary June Matthews said Christmas is a really hard time for kids heading into foster care, who are facing a possibly scary new start when everyone else is celebrating.

"We want every child in New Zealand to feel excited and special at Christmas, and this is such a neat way of helping to make that happen, while supporting local businesses as well.

"It is really exciting to be included in the Kindness Store, it has been a tough year all over New Zealand, and we really appreciate that Trade Me is bringing Kiwis together, to bring a bit of joy to their holiday season, and reinforcing our message - that their community is behind them!"

Mr Mudge said Trade Me were keen to break last year's record this Christmas. "Last year we sold $40,000 worth of goods through the Kindness Store and we’re keen to make even more this year.

"Trade Me is taking part again too - we will be buying $15,000 worth of items from the Kindness Store..

"We know it’s a cliche, but a little really can go a long way. This year it’s never been more important to be kind, and we want to help Kiwis do just that."

To get into the spirit and spread some kindness this festive season, visit the Trade Me Kindness Store.