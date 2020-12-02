'Foodstuffs North Island and Gilmours named as top employers'

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 09:36

Foodstuffs North Island and Gilmours have both been named as winners in Retailworld’s annual Retail Employer of the Year Awards.

For the third year in a row, Foodstuffs North Island has been named Large Retail Employer of the year, and Gilmours has been named Medium Retail Employer of the Year.

Retailworld’s annual Retail Employer of the Year Awards recognises retail businesses that embrace, promote and have standing employer branding. Key contributors to outstanding employer branding include leave policy, leadership style, work-life balance, employee retention, business culture and training and development.

"It’s an honour to be given this title for the third year in a row as it demonstrates how our people are truly our greatest asset," says Chris Quin, CEO, Foodstuffs North Island. "We’ve been in New Zealand communities for almost 100 years now, and there is a responsibility that comes with our legacy. Our teams work very hard to look after customers, communities and one another every day, and providing an employment experience that our people can be proud of shows up positively at work and outside of work."

Gilmours, Foodstuffs North Island’s wholesale brand, was named Medium Retail Employer of the Year, marking the brand’s first time on the Awards list.

"We’re proud to have been named as New Zealand’s Medium Retail Employer of the Year by Retailworld," says Cindy Chaimowitz, General Manager of Wholesale and Customer Service, Foodstuffs North Island. "This year has been like no other for the Gilmours brand and our wholesale members. We're passionate about supporting and developing our wider team, with a sharp focus on growing and retaining talent to deliver the best service possible to our valued Gilmours members."

Foodstuffs North Island currently employs more than 24,000 people in the North Island across their support office, distribution centres, transport networks, and across all of their retail brands including New World, PAK’nSAVE, Four Square, Gilmours, and Liquorland stores.