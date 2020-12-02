'My Rothbury App making insurance easy' - Rothbury

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 10:41

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has rolled out the latest release to its My Rothbury App - a new payment feature that will enable clients to pay via the App.

Clients can now pay for their insurance cover at the tap of a button. Details like the amount owing and reference numbers carry through instantly from the App to the selected payment method. Clients can choose to pay by Account2Account, Credit Card or Internet Banking and request to pay by instalment.

"My Rothbury gives our clients convenience, saves them time and provides a personalised experience," says Roger Abel, Managing Director of Rothbury. "Nowadays, we all expect to be able to access our information online, anywhere, anytime, make payments and carry out business. When it comes to business insurance that can be quite complicated.

"The bespoke systems we’ve built up over the years are integrated with our App and make it possible to offer our clients something that is quite unique in our industry.

Clients can also check their excess quickly; start a claim; send photos; get windscreens fixed without having to make a claim; and access contact details for their broker and Claims Adviser at the touch of a button.

Almost 10,000 clients have already downloaded the My Rothbury App and that figure is steadily climbing. The free smartphone App provides secure access, is quick and easy to install, register and use, and gives clients instant access to all their insurance information.