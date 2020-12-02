Companies band together to create Work from Anywhere movement

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 13:07

This year has seen Kiwis taking to campervans and exploring their own backyard in droves, all the while balancing a new world of flexible working. With summer fast approaching, Tourism Holdings (thl) CEO Grant Webster thinks these are the perfect ingredients for an extended summer, benefiting the wellbeing of both employees and the regions.

thl is walking the talk, with the support of Tourism New Zealand, by officially launching a 4-week "Work from Anywhere" policy, alongside Vodafone, who is also encouraging staff to make the most of flexible working this summer, and encouraging other Kiwi businesses to get involved. The policy is designed to benefit not only employee wellbeing, but also regional communities who, after a hugely challenging year, are about to face their first ever peak tourism season without international tourists. ‘Working From Anywhere’ allows employees to choose where they work from, opening up new possibilities when it comes to what is done before work, after work, and even during lunch breaks.

To help people roam and work from anywhere, thl is also reducing motorhome rental costs by up to 40% January through to March.- (See footnote of release for full offer details)

Grant Webster says, "we saw the opportunity to do something for the wellbeing of our people whilst helping regional economies. This Work from Anywhere policy will enable our team to enjoy extra quality time with family and get out there and enjoy the country, at the best time of the year!"

Vodafone already supports a Work From Anywhere approach, and is encouraging other Kiwi companies to follow suit by launching Free-range working solutions to help equip businesses with mobile technologies that will keep their teams connected.

"It’s been an incredibly taxing year so enabling our people to Work from Anywhere and support this campaign over summer was a natural fit. Flexible working is part of our DNA. Most Vodafoners already have the digital tools to work from anywhere they have internet access, and we’ve become really good at running high-performing, virtual teams," says Vodafone NZ’s Chief People Officer, Jodie King.

"One of the significant outcomes from COVID-19 has been the acceleration of digital technologies, and we want to enable more businesses to embrace flexibility by setting them up with our free-range working solutions. From experience, we know it’s possible to work remotely and effectively - because for many of our people, it’s BAU. As an awesome bonus, we expect the Work from Anywhere approach will help support tourism in the regions too," Jodie continues.

Whilst bookings at campsites and the like are busy over the traditional New Year period, there is a sudden drop off mid-January - as Kiwis resume their commitments. Bjoern Spreitzer, GM Domestic at Tourism New Zealand welcomes the potential of the Work from Anywhere movement,

"Working from Anywhere means workers will have more time to spend exploring the country and doing something new, at the best time of the year to experience it. New Zealanders have the potential to make a real difference for our cities and regions - it’s a win / win."

Grant Webster adds,

"Now that we can take our work with us, we can enjoy a lifestyle previously reserved for traditionally "digitally nomadic" roles. So, this summer we’re inviting those who can to fully embrace the potential of flexible working - and work from a beachside town, have an extended stay with family in another region, or continue working wherever their summer adventure leads, enjoying our beautiful country. We think a motorhome is, of course, the perfect mobile office!"

