'Masterton tops NZ in online spending on Black Friday sales'

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 14:03

Aramex New Zealand delivery volumes for Masterton are up 105 percent compared to Black Friday last year and well ahead of Aramex’s average annual increase of 20.75 percent. Close behind Masterton was Invercargill, up 95.53%, Palmerston North on 74.72%, New Plymouth, 41.51% while Auckland was also ahead of the national average at 31.85%. Delivery volumes exclude Cyber Monday sale volumes, which are expected later this week.

Aramex Masterton business owner Tony Blundell said the Black Friday buying frenzy means his team of drivers will be incredibly busy over the next week delivering parcels across Wairarapa.

"I’m not sure what we can put it down to but we have seen smaller local retail businesses also jump on the global phenomena of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"Volumes are very similar to what we experienced when New Zealand moved from COVID19 lockdown level 4 to 3, which meant local retail stores remained closed but they switched to online retailing.

"We’ve now got a crazy week ahead delivering parcels around the Wairarapa region."

Aramex New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said Aramex is well prepared to manage the hundreds of thousands of parcels that will be injected into the network from offshore and our local customers from Black Friday and in the lead up to Christmas.

"We added Blu Couriers, an ‘uber’ style delivery service during lockdown level 3, which created lots of new jobs across the country and enables us to scale up when demand is high.

"Sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are really showing all of us how the buying patterns have changed and our business model has to stay fluid to grow with how the world is now doing business," Mr Jenyns said.

He added that the unprecedented demand for our distribution service adds pressure to the peak season at a faster rate than before but "we’ve been planning, investing and adapting to ensure we meet these fast-changing consumer expectations.

"As this event is arguably becoming one of the busiest sales events in the lead up to Christmas, communication with customers and our teams is critical," he said.