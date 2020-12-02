Lifestyle venture, wine not? - Bayleys

Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 - 14:23

A fantastic lifestyle opportunity in the heart of the East Coast wine-producing region is set to attract interest from across the country, says Bayleys Gisborne salesperson Jenny Murray.

"The character property at 16 Riverpoint Road, Matawhero typifies the relaxed atmosphere Gisborne is famous for while providing an exceptional home, lifestyle and business opportunity," she adds.

Spanning nearly 8,000sqm (more or less) across the Waipaoa Bridge on the site of the Old Bridge Hotel, the property is offered for sale by auction at 1pm on 11 December.

"Shaped like a lightning bolt with dual frontage to Wharerata Road the site comprises two structures; a cellar door and accommodation plus generous outdoor entertaining and car parking areas," Ms Murray says.

"Presently operating as Bridge Estate, a boutique entertainment venue just minutes’ from central Gisborne, there is potential for the new owner to capitalise on established patronage and expand into events such as weddings and concerts in the future."

The property has been a favoured site of the local wine and food festival in previous years.

Onsite buildings include the stables/cellar door, covered alfresco area and a new outbuilding, offering accommodation for owners or to be utilized for guests.

"Recent upgrades to the premises have enhanced the character features and improved site useability, including the outdoor entertaining area, kitchen upgrades and continued works to relocate the cottage and provide onsite accommodation," Ms Murray says.

The stables, clad in native-timber, were relocated and converted for use as a cellar door and covered verandah extension in 2013.

"Interior facilities include provision for an airy tasting room where guests can enjoy locally produced wine, food and other beverages," Ms Murray says.

"There is also a large kitchen and storage with additional space in an overhead loft that could be further developed into additional accommodation."

"Adjacent to the stables runs a covered alfresco area offering the ability to host large numbers of guests for casual or seated hospitality and events."

"The timber rafters and gabled ceiling provides a barn-style aesthetic fitting with existing character elements and the property’s natural surroundings," Ms Murray says.

"Tastefully decorated to keep architectural continuity, the outbuilding features white weatherboard with charcoal grey accents," Ms Murray says.

It comprises three bedrooms, bathroom facilities and covered timber wrap-around decking.

"Providing an easy-going rustic atmosphere, the property has been thoughtfully designed for lifestyle lovers looking for a sunny position amongst the vines," Ms Murray says.

"Opportunity exists to adapt or grow the current business operations by scaling up the hospitality and events arm and promoting the guest accommodation," she adds.

"The property benefits from fertile soil and a preferable climate, naturally lending it to wine production for a hobby viticulturist or someone more serious about turning established grapes into a boutique wine business," she says.

"Currently the cellar door showcases local wines from those vineyards that do not have their own cellar door/tasting room, and the grapevines provide an attractive backdrop with the bonus of offering the new owner the ability to produce their own limited edition label."

Chattels received in the sale include an extensive list of outdoor furniture, some whiteware, appliances including a beer and wine fridge, serving crockery, event-style marquees and beds.

As the first city in the world to see the sun, Te Tai Rawhiti or the ‘Coast of the Sunrise’ is famous for its lifestyle offerings, enhanced by more than 2,200 sunshine hours each year.

Fine weather and fertile clay loam soil have seen the East Coast region contribute significantly to New Zealand’s primary industries; horticulture, viticulture, farming, forestry and fishing.

"Increasing opportunities and the ability to work remotely in the face of COVID-19 disruption has seen more urban residents make inquiries about lifestyle properties in the regions," Ms Murray says.

"Gisborne is New Zealand’s third-largest wine producer with a warm climate benefitting from a sheltered position with an abundance of sunshine hours and welcome Pacific breeze that continues to bring new interest," she adds.

Well-regarded for its chardonnay, viognier and Bordeaux red varieties, the region is also the home of an evolving organic and biodynamic wine industry.

"Residents enjoy spectacular golden-sand beaches and quaint cafes that dot the Pacific Coast Highway, while new cycle and hiking trails provide adventures for the more extreme," Ms Murray says.

The Gisborne District’s current population is just under 50,000 people, predicted to increase by close to 10 percent over the next 26 years.

16 Riverpoint Road, Matawhero, Gisborne is scheduled for sale by auction at 1pm on Friday 11 December 2020 at 10 Reads Quay, Gisborne.