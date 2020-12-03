New safety video launched by Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 06:06

Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand have today launched a new safety video Aotearoa, the 8th Wonder of the World to help support the domestic tourism industry.

Aotearoa, the 8th Wonder of the World sees destinations across the country put forward their submission to be named the 8th Wonder of the World.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says Aotearoa, the 8th Wonder of the World is a high impact way to promote destinations across New Zealand, from Cape Reinga to Stewart Island, to both domestic and international audiences.

"With borders closed as a result of COVID-19, we’ve seen a significant impact on the New Zealand tourism industry. Around 30 percent of people flying on our domestic network are usually visitors from overseas. In the absence of international visitors, the safety video is a unique way to stimulate further local demand, benefiting local tourism operators, the New Zealand economy and Air New Zealand employees.

"The video also assists in supporting the recovery of international tourism once borders reopen. We know the decision-making process for visitors to come to New Zealand will be different into the future - so we need to be building the appeal and desire now in international markets in anticipation of borders reopening. It’s important to keep New Zealand as a visitor destination top of mind."

Tourism New Zealand Director Commercial René de Monchy says, "Tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery and the safety video is another way we are encouraging Kiwis to do something new, by showcasing the amazing range of experiences on offer in Aotearoa. The video also supports our activity offshore to keep New Zealand alive in the hearts and minds of international visitors for when they are able to return."

Air New Zealand has had to be creative with a lot smaller budget this year, shared between Tourism New Zealand and the airline.