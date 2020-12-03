'Former high-cost lender warned over failure to adhere to responsible lending requirements'

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 08:59

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Superloans Napier Limited and Superloans Porirua Limited that they are likely to have failed to comply with the lender responsibility principles set out in the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCF Act).

An investigation into the Superloans Group, including Superloans Napier and Superloans Porirua, was opened following a number of complaints, including complaints from financial mentors, which raised concerns about the Superloans Group’s compliance with the responsible lending provisions of the CCCF Act.

Commission Chair, Anna Rawlings said, "Our investigation identified several borrowers who were provided with high-cost Express loans on a regular and ongoing basis. In one case a borrower had 19 loans in a 12-month period."

The CCCF Act requires lenders, before entering into an agreement, to make reasonable inquiries with a borrower so as to be satisfied that the agreement meets the borrower’s requirements and objectives, and to exercise the care, diligence and skill of a responsible lender.

"Our investigation found Superloans promoted and allowed its loans to be used on a regular and long-term basis and encouraged longer term and regular borrowing through the use of text and email messaging to borrowers. These text messages did not contain a risk warning."

"There was also limited evidence to indicate a borrowers’ previous borrowing or stated purpose for the loan was discussed or taken into account when assessing the suitability of the loan, and Superloans Groups’ guidelines did not contain any guidance on how staff should comply with their responsibilities in this area."

"Responsible lending is an area of focus for the Commission. We urge lenders to make sure that they understand their responsible lending obligations and they have internal processes in place to ensure they meet those obligations," said Ms Rawlings.