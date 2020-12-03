'Student Job Search acknowledged with award for candidate care'

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 09:36

Student Job Search’s (SJS) outstanding level of candidate care for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) GovTechTalent (GTT) graduate programme has been acknowledged at the New Zealand Association of Graduate Employers Incorporated (NZAGE) 2020 summit awards. Up against three other organisations, SJS took out the ‘Best Candidate Experience’ award for supporting graduates throughout the process with an exceptionally high level of care.

SJS Chief Executive says she is grateful to Mischa Douglas, Manager, Service Excellence and her team, who lead the project with genuine care and consideration for the graduates’ experience. Ms Boyd says the team put the graduate at the heart of the process, building personal connections with each of them along the way. "Students were hugely affected by COVID this year, so we took care to show compassion and understanding to everyone who took the time to apply," Ms Boyd says. With deep connections to the student community, including student association executives, on campus advisors, MÄori and Pacific advocacy bodies, and local iwi, SJS took the percentage of GTT candidate diversity from 0 - 20 percent.

"We have really strong relationships with students on the ground - in fact, our marketing campaign for the programme was the result of collaboration between real students and SJS," Ms Boyd says.

Our understanding of the student voice meant we received an overwhelming number of applications - nearly 1,000 applications came through from talented graduates across the country. "We have exclusive access to over 60,000 talented graduates across the country offering fresh perspectives and energy, so no one is better placed to make these real-world connections between employers and students."

Reflecting on SJS’s successes with the GTT programme, Ms Boyd says SJS plans to secure even more graduate schemes for students in future.

"These types of opportunities are extremely popular with our students, so we encourage any employers considering hiring graduates to come and speak with us."