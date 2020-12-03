Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 09:40

Harnessing the skills, knowledge and experience of people with disabilities though valued employment and career paths

This International Day of People with Disability (3 December 2020), Assistive Technology Australia is asking Australians to get involved in the conversation about the issues experienced by people with disability and look at what true inclusivity means.

As a leading information, education, and advisory centre for Assistive Technology and the Built Environment, Assistive Technology Australia invites everyone to take a virtual tour of their display house that they have built in their display, to discover and learn about products that enhance independent living for so many people across the country.

"Every day, assistive technology enables individuals to participate in the life of their communities," Assistive Technology Australia CEO Robyn Chapman said.

"From anti-gravity cutlery that empowers people experiencing hand tremors to eat independently; to Companion Pets that have been designed to be engaging and interact in similar ways to an actual pet; and lightweight, adjustable walking aids, assistive technology supports Australians-and people across the globe-to live independently."

In celebrating people with disability, Assistive Technology Australia are shining a light on both the Assistive Technology mentors working in our community, and on those about to undertake the organisation’s nationally accredited Certificate IV in Assistive Technology Mentoring.

"People with disabilities and carers are an untapped resource in the community. Community should harness the skill, knowledge and experience of people with disabilities through valued employment and career paths.

"AT Mentors work in various roles across the sector, including in information and advice, support co-ordination; and in their own businesses. The role is also suited to the retail AT environment.

"Assistive Technology Australia is committed to training AT Mentors and providing meaningful career paths for people with disabilities across the world. Our current student intake includes 20 people from across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Rwanda.

"We’re proud to be supporting people from across the globe to provide pathways for paid and meaningful employment for people with disability, as well as pathways to gain increased access to assistive technology."

Peter Simpson, AT Mentor at Assistive Technology Australia, says AT Mentors give peer perspectives on assistive technology options for people with disability and he sees a vital role for AT mentors into the future, working side-by-side with allied professionals to give a peer view and support.

"When I was growing up I wish there were AT Mentors. Growing up, I spoke with professionals about what assistive technology was available to me, but having peer input would have made a great difference," Peter says.

"The AT Mentor training I received through the Certificate IV in Assistive Technology Mentoring training was so important in helping me develop as a mentor-giving me broad-ranging knowledge on assistive technology and additional skills to help me best support my peers."

Peter says that International Day of People with Disability gives the opportunity to celebrate people with a disability and showcase and acknowledge the valuable impact they make to and in society.

"For society as a whole, it gives us a chance to talk about inclusion. In particular, employment. We need to do more to value the skills and perspectives of people with disability. Too often, organisations and individuals go to people with a disability for advice and assume such advice is or should be free. We need to have more conversations about meaningful and appropriately paid employment for people with disability.

"I want people with disability to have the same employment opportunities as others in society.

"In the landscape we live in at the moment with the NDIS, the employment of AT Mentors fits well. With so many people self-managing their plans, it opens up opportunities for NDIS participants who don’t know what assistive technology options are available to them to employ the services of an AT mentor and get the advice and support they need. It allows NDIS participants to have choice and control."