Canyon Brewing to reopen under new owners - Wayfare

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 11:26

The Wayfare group of tourism and alpine companies has confirmed the sale of Canyon Brewing, its award-winning boutique brewery and restaurant to Queenstown restaurateurs James Nicholson and partners Jane, James and Jack Paterson.

Wayfare Commercial Director Matthew Day says the company had planned to reopen the restaurant last month but when the four approached him - he knew it was the perfect result.

"We’re incredibly pleased Canyon will lead its next phase of life with locals who love the brand, the beer, the location, and the venue," says Day.

The Canyon Brewing restaurant has been closed since lockdown, but the brewery remained open, selling its popular beer online. The Canyon Brewing team will be offered employment as part of the agreement. The brewery and restaurant will change hands on December 15th (2020).

"It really is an awesome venue, in a stunning location and I know the new owners fully appreciate it and will ensure it has a great future. We’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with them. Our Go Orange rafting operations share the same site, and many of Real Journeys vessels as well as Cardrona and Treble Cone sell the Canyon Brewing beer," says Day.

The new owners are local operators who also own The Boatshed Café and Bistro in the Frankton Marina. "We look after our locals and we’re really looking forward to ensuring the local community in Arthurs Point are well catered for. We are excited and getting ready to do the restaurant and brewery label proud," says James Nicholson.

Canyon Brewing will continue to brew beer throughout and the restaurant will reopen early in the new year.