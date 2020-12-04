'A new era for the ComVoices network'

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 10:42

ComVoices is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chair, Rochelle Stewart-Allen from Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

"It’s great to see Rochelle stepping up as Chair and bringing in her experience in building, supporting and driving community initiatives", says outgoing Chair, Chris Glaudel from Community Housing Aotearoa.

ComVoices, as a national network of community and voluntary organisations, draws its strengths from its member organisations.

Rochelle is the Pou KaiÄrahi (General Manager) of Hui E! Community Aotearoa, a peak body for the wider tangata whenua, community and voluntary sectors. Hui E! is one of the ComVoices’ members.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of community organisations coming together and collaborating on issues that concern us all. ComVoices enables our network to provide a unified and stronger voice into government", says Ms Stewart-Allen.

"We know from our latest State of the Sector Report that the community sector continues to deal with increased demands, increased costs, and has been significantly impacted by COVID-19. At ComVoices, we are looking forward to sharing more about these impacts in the new year when we officially release the report."

ComVoices also recently created the new role of ComVoices Activator. "This will be an essential role to help drive the activities and impact of the network in collaboration with its members", says Ms Stewart-Allen.

ComVoices is a network of national community and voluntary sector organisations. It was established so that sector organisations would have a more powerful voice at Government level and in the community. Click here for more: http://comvoices.org.nz