Earshots 'deserved winners on the night'

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 15:20

The Westpac Choose Manawatū Business Awards were an excellent way to round off a difficult year for the business community, say Business Central and BusinessNZ chief executives, John Milford and Kirk Hope.

"The Massey University Sport and Rugby Institute was completely packed out on Friday evening to recognise the resilience of the Manawatū business community and the region as a whole," says Hope.

"We were proud to be part of the evening too, with Business Central and BusinessNZ sponsoring the Emerging Business Award."

"I was fortunate enough to do the judging for the Emerging Business Award. The calibre of applicants was simply outstanding. The finalists - Earshots, Little Savanna, and Smile Dental - are all excellent businesses in their own right and they will certainly be contributing to Manawatū in the years to come," says Milford.

"The winner on the night - Earshots, a headphone company - is a signal of the quality of technology coming from a region that has been historically known for agriculture. This symbolises the future of a fast-changing region that is branching well beyond its traditions."

"BusinessNZ have over 14,000 members nationwide, with a large portion of them represented by Business Central in the Manawatū. We look forward to building on this in future," added Hope.