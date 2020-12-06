Business support Covid-19

Sunday, 6 December, 2020 - 13:04

New Covid-19 alert levels give us the best chance of keeping people alive and getting back to normal as soon as possible, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

"Although businesses are required to close, it is reassuring that wage subsidies have been extended and that further work is underway on employee and business support.

"Businesses are moving quickly to comply with the Level 3 alert and are supporting staff working from home.

The BusinessNZ Network is supporting businesses and operating a nationwide AdviceLine that is available to all businesses, not just members of the Network:

- Auckland 0800 300 362 (upper North Island: EMA)

- Wellington 0800 800 362 (lower North Island and Marlborough: Business Central)

- Christchurch 0800 50 50 96 (Canterbury and West Coast: Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce)

- Dunedin 0508 656 757 (Otago and Southland: Otago Southland Employers’ Association)