Russell McVeagh expands senior ranks with 3 new Senior Associates

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 08:33

Following the announcement of two new partner promotions last week, Russell McVeagh has enhanced its senior ranks further having promoted three of its emerging leaders to Senior Associate, effective 1 December 2020.

Hannah Bain, a litigator in the firm's Wellington office, has experience across a wide range of contentious matters. With particular expertise in complex commercial disputes in the infrastructure, energy, banking and financial services sectors, Hannah also has experience in regulatory investigations and issues relating to climate change. She returned to Russell McVeagh in 2020 after spending several years at international law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, in London.

Fellow litigator, Michelle Mau, is based in the firm's Auckland office, and has a broad practice advising on a number of high value commercial disputes for leading businesses across New Zealand. In particular, Michelle has substantial experience advising on construction disputes, property and leasing disputes, insolvency, and health and safety. Michelle joined the firm in 2013, the same year she was admitted to practice.

Patrick Senior advises on environmental and resource management law, local government and climate change. With a range of litigation experience, having appeared before local authorities and the Environment Court, Patrick also advises on a variety of policy, advisory and transactional matters. Patrick returned to the firm in 2020, having previously spent time in London working at Stephenson Harwood.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair Malcolm Crotty said, "As rising stars within our firm, these lawyers are deserving of their promotions to Senior Associate, with each bringing expertise that supports growth areas for our clients and having proven themselves to be invaluable team members."

Last week, Russell McVeagh announced the promotion of litigator Michael Taylor, and resource management and environmental law specialist Simon Pilkinton, to the firm's partnership, which follows on from the partnership appointments of Caleb Hensman, Cath Shirley-Brown, and Kirsten Massey earlier in the year.

Russell McVeagh also promoted 16 of its lawyers to Senior Solicitor. The firm congratulates all of our senior lawyers on these career milestones.