Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 13:14

We are excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Bright Light Award is the team of Chris Levitt, Louise Scott and Bipin Shangari from NTI!

Brought to you by TurksLegal and ANZIIF, the Bright Light Award gives individuals and teams the chance to showcase an idea or view on general insurance claims through multi-media of their choice. Finalists are given the opportunity to develop their idea further in an interview with industry experts who sit on the Bright Light Judging Panel.

Chris, Louise and Bipin have been awarded this year’s prestigious Bright Light Award for their idea on ‘Phoenix Group Phone App’, a phone claims app and processes to provide that next level of customer claims support and connectivity. Their idea will be further developed with the assistance of TurksLegal and ANZIIF.

As the winner of the 2020 Bright Light Award, Chris, Louise and Bipin have won:

- $5,000 cash, and

- up to $1,500 to spend on coaching and professional development of their choice, and

- an exclusive opportunity to work with TurksLegal and ANZIIF to showcase their idea across the general insurance industry.

"During what has been a challenging year for so many, the Bright Light Award has provided some welcome relief, yet again shining a light on the creative talent that we have in our General Insurance industry. Congratulations to everyone who entered but particularly to NTI who had two winning teams in this year’s Award. Chris, Louise and Bipin just pipped others at the post, presenting a fantastic idea that could really benefit both insurers and their customers.", said Paul Angus, Lead Partner of TurksLegal’s General Insurance practice and member of the Bright Light Award’s judging panel

"Now in its third year, the Bright Light Award gives those working in claims a platform to get their ideas out to benefit and shape the future of the industry and this year’s Award definitely achieved that. We saw an even more diverse range of ideas and entry formats, with the majority of presentations this year delivered by way of video. We are looking forward to working with the winners to showcase their idea and to more great ideas in next year’s Bright Light Award", said Paul.

The Bright Light Award recipients were announced at the ANZIIF Virtual General Insurance Breakfast held this morning.

‘Congratulations to Chris, Louise and Bipin on winning the ANZIIF TurksLegal Bright Light Award,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

‘Innovation is driven by people, and the winning team at NTI have done a brilliant job in creating an innovative idea that will improve the customer journey throughout the claims process. ANZIIF is proud to partner with TurksLegal to support this year’s winner and help bring their idea to life. The Bright Light Award brings an incredible opportunity to showcase your idea and further your professional career development. I strongly encourage industry professionals thinking about entering in 2021 to go for it.’

The 2021 Bright Light Award will open again for applications in September 2021.