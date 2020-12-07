Watch the presentation of the 2020 Investing for Growth Awards

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 16:03

The Australian Investment Council is excited to reveal the winners of the highly anticipated 2020 Investing for Growth Awards in the Deal Categories.

Despite the past year being dominated by the COVID-19 global pandemic, we still want to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our member firms in growing great Australian businesses across every sector of the economy in the 12 months to 30 June 2020.

These awards recognise the significant role that Australia’s $33 billion private capital industry plays in creating new jobs and new industries, which contributes in a major way towards building a more innovative Australian economy for the future.

"Our annual awards recognise private capital fund managers, investors and corporate advisers who have been instrumental in transforming businesses through a targeted value-adding growth strategy over time."

Watch presentation

Stay tuned in the coming days as we reveal the recipients in the Leadership Categories. For more information on the Investing for Growth Awards head to aic.co.