Unique Hawke's Bay tree garden offers lifestyle and income potential - Colliers

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 09:44

A unique rural lifestyle property in the heart of Hawke’s Bay is for sale with the potential to generate income from events, guest accommodation or simply enjoy

Tradgard - which is Swedish for ‘tree garden’ - is a 6ha piece of paradise that provides a spacious, character- filled home nestled in private and picturesque country gardens.

The award-winning grounds are filled with immense tree species teamed with flowering shrubs, roses and perennials, sweeping lawns, ponds, feature gardens and birdlife.

Historically the property has attracted more than 2,000 visitors each summer, providing an opportunity for a new owner to generate income from tourism and events.

The rustic lawns would be ideal for weddings, garden concerts and other outdoor functions, while the large barn has a mezzanine studio office that could be reconfigured for guest accommodation.

Colliers International’s Rural and Agribusiness team has been exclusively appointed to market Tradgard for sale by tender closing on 17 December.

National Co-Director Hadley Brown says it is the first chance in almost two decades to acquire this special property.

"Tradgard was established in 1992 by former Wellington couple Dorothy and Robin Bell, who set about planting thousands of trees on the gently sloping land.

"They named the property for their love of trees and in memory of Dorothy’s late mother Esma, who was a keen gardener of Swedish descent.

"In 1993, the Bells built a large house on a hillside with expansive views across an open valley and natural amphitheatre. They also dug the first pond that year, and a second pond in 1996.

"The Bells double-staked the trees to reduce wind damage and installed a network of drains. The trees flourished over the next five years, and they now number more than 7,000.

"The impressive range of species includes ash, beech, cedar, elm, English specimen oak, eucalyptus, gleditsia, endangered Himalayan oak, macrocarpa, redwood and silver birch.

"The Bells sold up in 2002 and the property has been lovingly maintained by the current owners for more than 18 years. It is now time to pass the baton, providing an opportunity to acquire a truly special property with upside potential.

"This is an exceptional opportunity for you to benefit from the years of planning, planting and passion that have been invested to create this unique place."

The 60,894sq m property is located at 158 Shanley Road, Crownthorpe, only 20 minutes from both Napier and Hastings with excellent schooling options nearby.

Nicky Jeffares, Rural Sales Associate at Colliers Hawke’s Bay, says Tradgard’s executive home provides three to four bedrooms plus an office.

"Features including a large modern kitchen, impressive timber sarked ceilings, and a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite off the master bedroom.

"Two living areas are split over two levels, each with fireplaces to enjoy over the cooler months.

"The home is cleverly designed for open plan living with great flow onto an extensive outdoor entertaining area offering garden dining, a bar, elevated sun deck and poolside lounge around the in-ground swimming pool.

"The adjoining double carport provides ample undercover parking, and an additional American-style barn offers plentiful storage and workshop areas, as well as a mezzanine studio office.

"The majority of the property is extensively planted, offering very private and sheltered living.

"Tradgard has the added bonus of an area that has been left in grass to accommodate for grazing ponies and pets to complete the lifestyle dream.

"As a lifestyle and income proposition, Tradgard makes a compelling investment that is sure to bring its new owner years of joy."