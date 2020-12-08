MetService Board confirm Stephen Hunt as MetService Chief Executive

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:08

MetService Board Chair Sophie Haslem today announced the appointment of Stephen Hunt as the new Chief Executive of MetService. Mr Hunt starts with the organisation on January 18, 2021.

Ms Haslem, on behalf of the MetService Board, is delighted to welcome Mr Hunt as the next Chief Executive of the National Meteorological Service of New Zealand.

"As a Board we were seeking someone who understands the importance, diversity and complexity of what we do at MetService, with a commitment to continually innovate to drive future growth. We believe we’ve found that in Stephen. His background in the aviation and risk management sectors, passion for meteorology, and experience in complex, safety critical organisations like MetService were standout factors.

"MetService is recognised as a global leader in commercialising the applied science of meteorology. Stephen’s background in complex digital environments, experience commercialising meteorology products, and his customer-centric approach to organisational leadership align with the future focus of the organisation. The Board are confident that with Stephen’s commercial acumen, and governance and stakeholder management experience, MetService will continue to thrive".

Incoming MetService Chief Executive Stephen Hunt adds, "I’m delighted to be offered the position of Chief Executive at MetService and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead. I take great pride in joining an organisation that has an outstanding global reputation for scientific precision and innovative thinking. It’s a genuine privilege to be entrusted to lead such a high-quality team of experts and to build on the strong foundations in place at New Zealand’s national weather authority".

Mr Hunt’s selection follows the departure of former Chief Executive Peter Lennox in July 2020. Mr Lennox joined ESR as Chief Executive after nine years at the helm of MetService.

Ms Haslem adds, "The Board are pleased we’ve been able to achieve a very smooth transitional arrangement since July, and we’d especially like to thank MetService Chief Financial Officer Keith Hilligan, who stepped into the acting Chief Executive role in July."