Election promise to security guards fulfilled - CTU

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 09:54

The Council of Trade Unions is pleased that the Government has fulfilled an election promise to provide for better employment protections for security guards.

"Past experience has shown that security guards are a vulnerable workforce susceptible to significant changes in employment terms and conditions. When contracts for security services change hands the people working as security guards have been extremely vulnerable. This law change means that security guards will better protected at work," said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"It is great to see the Government acting swiftly on this election promise. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure the other important improvements to working life are made as quickly as possible. The process of increasing sick leave has already begun and we also need urgent attention given to the implementation of Fair Pay Agreements," Wagstaff said.