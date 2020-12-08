'New appointed trustee for Central Lakes Trust'

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:33

Grant’s appointment replaces Michael Sidey who stepped down after completing a three year term on the board.

CLT chair, Linda Robertson welcomed Kathy to the board and acknowledged Michael’s contribution to the Trust. "I wish to thank Michael for his excellent and valuable contribution to the Trust over the past three years. The knowledge and expertise he has contributed around the board table will be missed."

"We welcome Kathy, and look forward to the contribution she will undoubtably make over the coming term." Kathy brings extensive governance experience and knowledge in the education, commercial and health sectors. A Taieri resident, Kathy is the first trustee to be appointed to the board from outside of the Central Lakes region."

"Having the ability to seek trustees from outside the region ensures the Trust gets the depth of governance experience required," Robertson says.

"Over time, the diversification, scale and complexity of the Trust's investment portfolio has intensified, and the Trust increasingly requires trustees that can bring appropriate expertise to decision making. Mrs Grant was formerly a consultant in the Dunedin legal practice of Gallaway Cook Allan. She has been a Ministerial appointee and former Chair of the Otago Polytechnic Council, and was previously a member of the University of Otago Council and Chair of the Council of the Dunedin College of Education. She is deputy chair of Dunedin City Holdings Limited, Dunedin Stadium Property Limited and Dunedin City Treasury Limited. In 2015, the Minister of Health appointed Mrs Grant as Commissioner of Southern District Health Board following the disestablishment of the DHB, a role she held until December 2019. She is a Director of Wellington Institute of Technology Limited, Whitireia Community Polytechnic Limited, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology Limited, and is a Council Member of the Te Pukenga New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. Kathy says it is a privilege to be appointed to the board.

"My early governance experience was with not-for-profits, and on school and sports boards. To have the opportunity to serve the community again; and a community where I have a strong connection from my time with Otago Polytechnic in Cromwell, as well as with the Southern DHB, is a privilege."

Kathy becomes one of three appointed trustees alongside five publicly elected trustees; a governance structure voted for by the Central Lakes community at the November 2016 referendum. Two of the three appointed trustees, including Mr Sidey, commenced their roles 1 December 2017, with the third appointment made 1 December 2018.

"Last year saw four of our six trustees mandated to retire. Staggering the appointment of trustees protects the Trust in terms of continuity of governance," Robertson says. Michael Sidey says, "Through sound investment strategies and considerable hard work by the Chief Executive and her team the Trust is in a good position to fund our community needs for the foreseeable future."

Specialist board recruitment company, Stimulus Consulting of Wanaka, handled the recruitment process which saw 29 people apply for the position. Trustees are responsible for managing funds of more than $400 million and granting funds for charitable purpose within the Central Lakes region.