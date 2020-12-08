Naumi Hotels opens in Wellington and Queenstown

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 13:00

Joining its first hotel opening at Auckland Airport in 2018, Naumi Hotels welcomes three newly renovated properties in Wellington and Queenstown to the Naumi Family.

In the colourful and quirky Cuba Quarter, Naumi Studio Hotel is situated at 213 Cuba Street. Its 115 rooms including spacious junior and executive suites are equipped with by-the-bed chargers, smart screens and Netflix on tap.

The iconic Edwardian-era heritage building has been transformed into a visual feast for the senses, with eclectic spaces inspired by seafaring and the literary world.

Check in for a cheeky midweek stay, or a long weekend and see the unique reception area featuring a large-scale floral backdrop created by Art Dep’t NZ, completely covered in gold leaf and adorned with bespoke 3D flower lights by Angus Muir Lighting Design. Underfoot are bespoke rugs with a striking floral design created by artist Karl Maughan.

In the heart of the hotel, the grand bar Lola Rouge leads onto the lounge area and the pastel green dreamscape of the Parlour. A full-service Pan Asian-inspired restaurant opens in 2021.

Heading south to New Zealand’s adventure capital of Queenstown are The Central Hotel, and The Dairy Private Hotel - both boutique 14 room properties.

The Central features three room types, "Habitat", "Oasis" and the "Junior Suite", each with headboards designed by local artist Deborah Moss. Habitat rooms open out to private courtyard, whilst Oasis rooms are one of the largest in Queenstown and have a private balcony. The Junior Suite features a bold, colour palette and is spacious inside.

The Dairy Private Hotel is set against The Remarkables mountain range, and originated as Queenstown’s original ‘dairy’ corner shop in the 1920s. The design brief was to take European rural influences and combine them with a daring, fresh and local approach, creating a lived-in yet rustic glamour to the public areas and the 14 rooms.

The interiors feature wallpapers from the luxury British interiors brand House of Hackney, who take inspiration from the British print houses and combine it with a modern twist. This collaboration - displayed on the bedroom ceilings - is the first of its kind in New Zealand.